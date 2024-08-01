ZimVie Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS $(0.35), Revenue $116.8M, Beats Estimates

Financial Performance Overview and Key Metrics

Summary
  • Revenue: $116.8 million, exceeded estimates of $115.20 million, representing a 1.5% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $(9.6) million, an increase from the $(5.9) million net loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.35), compared to $(0.22) in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $3.6 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $16.1 million, or 13.8% of net sales, up by $2.7 million or 250 basis points year-over-year.
  • Debt Reduction: Significant progress in reducing debt, with non-current portion of debt down to $235.1 million from $508.8 million at the end of 2022.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $78.6 million, an increase from $71.5 million at the end of 2022.
On August 1, 2024, ZimVie Inc (ZIMV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. ZimVie Inc, a global life sciences leader in the dental market, focuses on dental and spine markets with products such as implants, surgical tools, bone graft substitutes, spinal fusion implants, non-fusion alternatives, and digital care management solutions.

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

For Q2 2024, ZimVie Inc reported third-party net sales of $116.8 million, a slight decrease of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2023. On a constant currency basis, the decline was 0.4%. The net loss for the quarter was $(9.6) million, an increase from the $(5.9) million loss in Q2 2023. The net loss margin also increased to 8.2% from 5.0% in the previous year.

Despite these challenges, ZimVie Inc's adjusted net income for Q2 2024 was $3.6 million, up by $2.4 million from Q2 2023. Basic and diluted EPS were $(0.35), while adjusted diluted EPS was $0.13, surpassing the analyst estimate of $(0.10). The company attributed this performance to the timing of share-based compensation expenses.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

ZimVie Inc's adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $16.1 million, representing 13.8% of third-party net sales, an increase of 250 basis points from Q2 2023. This improvement highlights the company's efforts to enhance its operational profile and reduce debt, positioning it well within the medical devices and instruments industry.

“We continued to execute in the second quarter, successfully engaging with our dental customers and advancing our innovative product portfolio,” said Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $116.8 million $118.6 million
Net Loss $(9.6) million $(5.9) million
Adjusted Net Income $3.6 million $1.2 million
Basic and Diluted EPS $(0.35) $(0.22)
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.04

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

As of June 30, 2024, ZimVie Inc reported total assets of $789.8 million, down from $1,205.3 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $78.6 million, an increase from $71.5 million at the end of the previous year. The reduction in total liabilities from $795.9 million to $395.7 million reflects the company's efforts to reduce debt.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $(8.5) million, compared to $(6.9) million in the same period of 2023. However, net cash provided by investing activities was $285.7 million, primarily due to proceeds from the sale of the spine disposal group.

Analysis and Future Outlook

ZimVie Inc's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates resilience amidst challenges, with notable improvements in adjusted net income and EBITDA. The company's strategic focus on enhancing its operational profile and reducing debt is evident in its financial results. However, the decline in net sales and increased net loss margin indicate areas that require attention.

Overall, ZimVie Inc's reaffirmation of its full-year guidance for net sales, margin, and adjusted EPS reflects management's confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational improvements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ZimVie Inc for further details.

