BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Reports Q2 2024 Revenue of $39.8 Million, Misses Estimates; Net Loss Narrows to $11.7 Million

Revenue Growth and Strategic Initiatives Amid Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $39.8 million, up 3.4% year-over-year but fell short of analyst estimates of $46.55 million.
  • Net Loss: $11.7 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from a net loss of $16.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 27.8% in Q2 2024 from 23.3% in Q2 2023, driven by higher-margin solutions.
  • Cash Balance: $72.3 million as of June 30, 2024, reflecting a strong liquidity position.
  • Adjusted Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Revised down to $165-$180 million from previous estimates of $199.01 million.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $23.4 million in Q2 2024 from $16.9 million in Q2 2023, partly due to higher non-recurring integration and strategic initiative costs.
  • Ending Backlog: $266 million as of June 30, 2024, indicating a robust pipeline of future work.
On August 1, 2024, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a technology-led solutions organization that provides AI-powered decision intelligence solutions in supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. The company operates in two segments: Cyber & Engineering and Analytics.

Performance Overview

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc reported a revenue increase of 3.4% to $39.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to $38.5 million in Q2 2023. Despite this growth, the revenue fell short of the analyst estimate of $46.55 million. The company also reported a net loss of $11.7 million, an improvement from the $16.9 million net loss in Q2 2023.

1819113182539706368.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

BigBear.ai's gross margin improved to 27.8% in Q2 2024 from 23.3% in Q2 2023, driven by higher-margin solutions. However, the company faced challenges related to the timing of customer awards and regulatory approvals, leading to an adjusted full-year revenue guidance of $165-$180 million, down from the previous estimate of $199.01 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $39.8 million $38.5 million
Gross Margin 27.8% 23.3%
Net Loss $11.7 million $16.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA $(3.7) million $(3.2) million

Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

"BigBear.ai continues to focus on our mission of creating clarity for the world’s most complex decisions by delivering enabling technology and expertise so our customers can take action faster. We are excited to share progress on the trajectory of our business as well as our ConductorOS distributed platform investment," said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai.

The company announced several strategic initiatives, including the signing of a Master Service Agreement with Heathrow Airport to deliver advanced technologies and the upcoming exercises for its ConductorOS distributed platform.

Income Statement Highlights

BigBear.ai's operating expenses increased to $23.4 million in Q2 2024 from $16.9 million in Q2 2023, partly due to higher costs related to non-recurring integration and strategic initiatives. The company's SG&A expenses rose to $23.4 million from $16.9 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, BigBear.ai reported a cash balance of $72.3 million, up from $32.6 million at the end of 2023. The company's total assets increased to $360.9 million from $199.9 million, primarily driven by the acquisition of Pangiam.

Analysis and Outlook

BigBear.ai's revenue growth and improved gross margin are positive indicators, but the company's challenges with customer awards and regulatory approvals have led to a downward adjustment in full-year revenue guidance. The strategic initiatives, including the ConductorOS platform and partnerships with major entities like Heathrow Airport, are expected to drive future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc for further details.

