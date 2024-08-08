Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.26 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $148.0 Billion Slightly Below Expectations

Amazon's Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights Robust Growth Across Segments

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $148.0 billion, up by 10% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $148.56 billion.
  • Net Income: $13.5 billion, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: Increased to $14.7 billion, compared with $7.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased to $53.0 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $7.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
  • AWS Segment Sales: $26.3 billion, up by 19% year-over-year, highlighting continued growth in cloud services.
  • North America Segment Sales: Increased 9% year-over-year to $90.0 billion.
  • International Segment Sales: Increased 7% year-over-year to $31.7 billion, or 10% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Amazon, the leading online retailer and marketplace for third-party sellers, reported significant growth across its various business segments, surpassing analyst estimates.

Performance Overview

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) reported net sales of $148.0 billion for Q2 2024, a 10% increase from $134.4 billion in Q2 2023. Excluding the $1.0 billion unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rates, net sales increased by 11%. The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.26, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $1.03.

1819113285165936640.png

Segment Performance

Amazon's North America segment sales grew by 9% year-over-year to $90.0 billion, while the International segment sales increased by 7% to $31.7 billion, or 10% excluding foreign exchange rate changes. Amazon Web Services (AWS) continued its robust performance with a 19% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching $26.3 billion.

Financial Achievements

Operating income for the quarter rose to $14.7 billion, compared to $7.7 billion in Q2 2023. The North America segment reported an operating income of $5.1 billion, up from $3.2 billion, while the International segment turned around from an operating loss of $0.9 billion to an operating income of $0.3 billion. AWS's operating income surged to $9.3 billion from $5.4 billion in the previous year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024
Net Sales $134.4 billion $148.0 billion
Operating Income $7.7 billion $14.7 billion
Net Income $6.7 billion $13.5 billion
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.65 $1.26

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Amazon's operating cash flow increased by 75% to $108.0 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared to $61.8 billion for the same period last year. Free cash flow also saw a significant rise, reaching $53.0 billion, up from $7.9 billion. The company's balance sheet remains strong with total assets of $554.8 billion and total stockholders' equity of $236.4 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“We’re continuing to make progress on a number of dimensions, but perhaps none more so than the continued reacceleration in AWS growth,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon President & CEO. “As companies continue to modernize their infrastructure and move to the cloud, while also leveraging new Generative AI opportunities, AWS continues to be customers’ top choice.”

Amazon's strong performance in Q2 2024 underscores its resilience and ability to adapt to market dynamics. The company's diversified revenue streams, including its retail operations, AWS, and advertising services, continue to drive growth. However, challenges such as foreign exchange rate fluctuations and global economic conditions remain potential headwinds.

For more detailed insights and additional highlights from Amazon's Q2 2024 earnings report, visit 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amazon.com Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.