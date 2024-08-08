EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.95 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $6.025 Billion Exceeds Expectations

Key Financial Metrics and Performance Analysis

Summary
  • Revenue: $6.025 billion, exceeded estimates of $5.919 billion.
  • Net Income: $1.69 billion, compared to $1.553 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.95, compared to $2.66 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $2.889 billion, compared to $2.277 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $2.13 billion, compared to $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with significant acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with net production averaging roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, comprising 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) reported total operating revenues of $6.025 billion, above the analyst estimate of $5.919 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97, surpassing the estimated $2.70.

1819113902013837312.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance with a net income of $1.690 billion for Q2 2024, compared to $1.553 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s operating income stood at $2.130 billion, reflecting its ability to manage costs effectively despite fluctuating commodity prices.

However, the company faced challenges with lower natural gas prices, which averaged $1.78 per Mcf in Q2 2024, down from $2.20 per Mcf in Q2 2023. This decline in natural gas prices impacted the overall revenue from natural gas sales, which totaled $303 million, a decrease from $334 million in the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024
Total Operating Revenues $5.573 billion $6.025 billion
Net Income $1.553 billion $1.690 billion
EPS (Diluted) $2.66 $2.95

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) reported total assets of $45.224 billion, up from $41.487 billion at the end of June 2023. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $5.431 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $5.792 billion, reflecting the company’s strong cash generation capabilities. However, net cash used in investing activities amounted to $3.130 billion, primarily due to significant additions to oil and gas properties.

Commentary and Analysis

"EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) continues to deliver strong financial results despite the volatility in commodity prices. The company's strategic focus on cost management and operational efficiency has enabled it to outperform earnings expectations," said a company spokesperson.

Overall, EOG Resources Inc (EOG) has shown resilience in its financial performance, with strong earnings and a solid balance sheet. The company’s ability to navigate through commodity price fluctuations and maintain profitability is a positive indicator for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EOG Resources Inc for further details.

