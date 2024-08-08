Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $5.48 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $3.92 Billion

RGA Reports Robust Second Quarter Results, Surpassing Analyst Expectations

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $203 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $205 million, or $3.05 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $365 million, or $5.48 per diluted share, surpassing the previous year's $297 million, or $4.40 per diluted share.
  • Revenue: Net premiums totaled $3.9 billion, a 17.5% increase over the prior-year quarter, with an adverse net foreign currency effect of $33 million.
  • Return on Equity (ROE): 9.7%, with an adjusted operating ROE of 15.3% for the trailing twelve months.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend increased by 4.7% to $0.89 per share.
  • Capital Deployment: $307 million deployed into in-force transactions during the quarter.
  • Book Value Per Share: $147.90, compared to $117.87 in the prior-year quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net income available to RGA shareholders of $3.03 per diluted share and adjusted operating income of $5.48 per diluted share, both surpassing analyst estimates of $4.93 per share. The company also reported a significant revenue increase, with net premiums growing by 17.5% year-over-year to $3.92 billion.

Company Overview

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations spanning the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company offers a range of products and services, including life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. RGA's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Performance and Challenges

RGA's performance in the second quarter was marked by a net income of $203 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $205 million, or $3.05 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income rose to $365 million, or $5.48 per diluted share, from $297 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, in the prior year. The company's premium growth of 17.5% over the prior-year quarter, or 18.5% on a constant currency basis, underscores its robust performance.

However, the company faced challenges such as net foreign currency fluctuations, which had a favorable effect of $0.06 per diluted share on net income but an adverse effect of $0.06 per diluted share on adjusted operating income. These fluctuations highlight the complexities of operating in multiple international markets.

Financial Achievements

RGA's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the insurance industry. The company reported a return on equity (ROE) of 9.7% and an adjusted operating ROE of 15.3% for the trailing twelve months. Additionally, RGA increased its quarterly dividend by 4.7% to $0.89 per share and deployed $307 million into in-force transactions.

1819113928148545536.png

These achievements are significant as they reflect the company's ability to generate strong returns for shareholders and reinvest in its business to drive future growth.

Key Financial Metrics

RGA's consolidated net premiums for the second quarter totaled $3.92 billion, a 17.5% increase over the same period last year. The company's investment income also saw a 10.9% increase, driven by large asset-intensive in-force transactions. The average investment yield rose to 4.65% from 4.42% in the prior-year period.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.3% on pre-tax income and 25.5% on pre-tax adjusted operating income, slightly above the expected range of 23% to 24%. This increase was primarily related to income earned in non-U.S. jurisdictions.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Premiums $3.92 billion $3.34 billion
Net Income per Diluted Share $3.03 $3.05
Adjusted Operating Income per Diluted Share $5.48 $4.40
Book Value per Share $147.90 $117.87

Commentary and Analysis

"Our second quarter was good overall, and we continue to have strong momentum, on the back of a particularly strong first quarter. Our Asia Traditional and Financial Solutions businesses had a very good quarter, and our U.S. Traditional and EMEA Financial Solutions areas also performed well. We had a solid quarter of in-force transactions, with $307 million of capital deployed. Additionally, we continued to see good momentum in organic new business activity." - Tony Cheng, President and Chief Executive Officer

RGA's strong performance in the second quarter is a testament to its strategic initiatives and robust business model. The company's ability to grow premiums and investment income, coupled with effective capital deployment, positions it well for future growth. However, the challenges posed by foreign currency fluctuations and higher tax rates underscore the need for continued vigilance in managing international operations and tax liabilities.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Reinsurance Group of America Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.