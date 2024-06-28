Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Hits $965 Million, EPS at $0.29

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Reports Steady Growth Amidst Cybersecurity Challenges

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $965 million, up 2% year-over-year, met analyst estimates of $965.06 million.
  • Operating Income: $417 million, up 16% year-over-year, with an operating margin of 43%, up 5 points.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.29, in-line with the prior year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $264 million, up 17% year-over-year.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: Approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable on September 11, 2024.
On August 1, 2024, Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending June 28, 2024. Gen Digital Inc, a cybersecurity pure-play, offers security, identity protection, and privacy solutions to individual consumers through its well-known brands such as Norton, Avast, and LifeLock.

Performance Overview

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) reported Q1 FY25 revenue of $965 million, a 2% increase year-over-year, aligning with the analyst estimate of $965.06 million. The company's diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.29, consistent with the prior year but below the analyst estimate of $0.40. However, on a non-GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $0.53, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing expectations.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance with an operating income of $417 million, a 16% increase from the previous year, and an operating margin of 43%, up 5 points. The company's operating cash flow also saw a significant rise, reaching $264 million, up 17% year-over-year.

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges due to the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, amplified by generative AI. CEO Vincent Pilette emphasized the importance of staying ahead of the dynamic threat landscape, stating,

It is clear from the increase of data breaches and sophisticated scams amplified by generative AI, that everyone needs help staying cyber safe."

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Revenue $965 million $943 million
Operating Income $417 million $359 million
Operating Margin 43% 38%
Diluted EPS $0.29 $0.29
Operating Cash Flow $264 million $226 million

Income Statement Highlights

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) reported a gross profit of $775 million, up from $764 million in the same quarter last year. Operating expenses decreased to $358 million from $405 million, driven by lower amortization of intangible assets and restructuring costs. The net income for the quarter was $181 million, slightly down from $187 million in Q1 FY24.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 28, 2024, Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) had total assets of $15.43 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $644 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $13.46 billion, with a notable reduction in long-term debt from $8.43 billion to $7.19 billion. The company's net cash provided by operating activities was $264 million, reflecting strong cash generation capabilities.

Outlook and Guidance

For Q2 FY25, Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) expects revenue to be in the range of $965 to $975 million and EPS to be between $0.53 and $0.55. The company reaffirmed its FY25 guidance, projecting revenue between $3,890 to $3,930 million and EPS in the range of $2.17 to $2.23.

In conclusion, Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) has shown resilience and growth in a challenging cybersecurity landscape. The company's strong financial performance and strategic focus on innovation position it well for future success. For more detailed insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gen Digital Inc for further details.

