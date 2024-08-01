American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.25 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $423.5M Surpasses Expectations

Q2 2024 Financial Results and Full-Year Guidance Update

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $423.5 million, up 7.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $418.19 million.
  • Net Income: $92.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $98.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO): Increased 8.5% year-over-year to $0.45 per FFO share and unit.
  • Same-Home Core Net Operating Income (Core NOI): Increased 5.9% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Newly Constructed Homes: Delivered 671 high-quality and energy-efficient homes to the portfolio and joint ventures.
  • Unsecured Senior Notes: Issued $500 million of 5.500% unsecured senior notes due 2034, raising net proceeds of $494 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Guidance: Raised Core FFO guidance midpoint by $0.03 per share and unit to $1.76, representing anticipated full year growth of 6.0% over prior year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024. American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S.

Performance Highlights

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH, Financial) reported a 7.1% year-over-year increase in rents and other single-family property revenues, reaching $423.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $418.19 million. However, the company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $92.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, which exceeded the estimated earnings per share of $0.14.

1819114565120716800.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, net income decreased from $98.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily due to lower net gains on property sales, partially offset by increases in rents and other single-family property revenues exceeding increases in total expenses.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) attributable to common share and unit holders increased by 8.5% year-over-year to $0.45 per FFO share and unit. Adjusted Funds from Operations (Adjusted FFO) also saw a 9.4% increase to $0.39 per FFO share and unit. These improvements were primarily driven by higher rental rates.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

For the second quarter of 2024, Core Net Operating Income (Core NOI) from Same-Home properties increased by 5.9% year-over-year. The Same-Home Average Occupied Days Percentage was 96.6%, with a 5.3% blended rate growth. The company delivered 671 newly constructed homes to its wholly-owned portfolio and unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Rents and Other Revenues $423.5 million $395.5 million
Net Income $92.1 million $98.0 million
Core FFO per Share $0.45 $0.41
Adjusted FFO per Share $0.39 $0.36

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, American Homes 4 Rent had cash and cash equivalents of $718.4 million and total outstanding debt of $5.1 billion. The company issued $500.0 million of 5.500% unsecured senior notes due 2034 during the second quarter, raising net proceeds of $494.0 million. The company also generated $55.4 million of Retained Cash Flow and sold 391 properties, generating $124.4 million of net proceeds.

Guidance and Future Outlook

American Homes 4 Rent raised its full-year 2024 Core FFO guidance midpoint by $0.03 per share and unit to $1.76, representing anticipated full-year growth of 6.0% over the prior year. The company expects Core NOI growth from both the Same-Home and Non-Same Home portfolios driven by better core revenues growth and lower bad debt expense.

"The consistency and predictability of the AMH platform was on full display in the second quarter. Our teams did a great job executing across all areas of the business, driving positive impacts on both the topline and controllable expenses, contributing to an increase in full year Core FFO per share growth guidance by 3 cents to $1.76 at the midpoint," stated David P. Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer at AMH.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Homes 4 Rent for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.