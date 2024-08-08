Camden Property Trust Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.40 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $387.2 Million

Strong Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.40 for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.39.
  • Revenue: $387.2 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $388.21 million.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $1.71 per share for Q2 2024, exceeding the guidance midpoint of $1.66.
  • Same Property Revenue: Increased by 1.4% year-over-year and 0.5% sequentially.
  • Occupancy Rate: 95.3% for Q2 2024, compared to 95.5% in Q2 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 44,692 shares at an average price of $96.52 per share, totaling $4.3 million for the quarter.
  • Liquidity: Nearly $1.3 billion, including $93.9 million in cash and $1.2 billion available under the unsecured credit facility.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its 8-K filing announcing the operating results for the second quarter of 2024. Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt, with significant markets including Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.39. The company also reported revenues of $387.2 million, slightly below the estimated $388.21 million. Despite the minor revenue shortfall, the EPS beat indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.

1819114593188999168.png

Performance Metrics

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Camden Property Trust reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
EPS $0.40 $0.84
FFO $1.71 $1.67
Core FFO $1.71 $1.70
Core AFFO $1.44 $1.51

While the EPS for Q2 2024 was lower compared to Q2 2023, the Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO showed slight improvements, indicating stable operational performance. The Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO) saw a slight decline, reflecting increased expenses.

Operational Insights

Camden Property Trust's same property results for Q2 2024 showed a 1.4% increase in revenues and a 2.5% increase in expenses compared to Q2 2023. The net operating income (NOI) grew by 0.9%, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment. Occupancy rates remained stable at 95.3%, slightly down from 95.5% in Q2 2023.

Development and Share Repurchase

During the quarter, Camden completed construction at Camden Woodmill Creek in The Woodlands, TX, and commenced construction at Camden South Charlotte and Camden Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. The company also repurchased 44,692 common shares at an average price of $96.52 per share, totaling $4.3 million. Year-to-date, Camden has repurchased 515,974 common shares for approximately $50.0 million.

Liquidity and Hurricane Impact

As of June 30, 2024, Camden Property Trust had nearly $1.3 billion in liquidity, including $93.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.2 billion available under its unsecured credit facility. The company also reported that Hurricane Beryl impacted several multifamily communities in Houston, TX, with preliminary storm-related expenses estimated between $2.0 million and $3.0 million, net of insurance proceeds.

Conclusion

Camden Property Trust's Q2 2024 performance highlights its ability to navigate market challenges effectively. The company's stable occupancy rates, strategic development activities, and robust liquidity position underscore its resilience and operational efficiency. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed financial information and reconciliations in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Camden Property Trust for further details.

