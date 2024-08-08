Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.19, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $1.08 Billion

Twilio Inc (TWLO) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.08 billion, up 4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.056 billion.
  • GAAP Loss from Operations: $19 million, a significant improvement from the $141.8 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share: $0.19, compared to a loss of $0.91 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $197.6 million, a substantial increase from $71.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Active Customer Accounts: More than 316,000, up from over 304,000 in the previous year.
  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate: 102%, slightly down from 103% in Q2 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Income from Operations: $175.3 million, up from $120.1 million in Q2 2023, with full-year guidance raised to $650-$675 million.
Article's Main Image

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

1819114791906734080.png

Performance Overview

Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial) reported total revenue of $1.08 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.056 billion. This marks a 4% increase year-over-year, with organic revenue growth at 7%. The company reported a GAAP loss from operations of $19 million, a significant improvement from the $141.8 million loss in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP income from operations stood at $175 million, up from $120.1 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.08 billion $1.04 billion
GAAP Loss from Operations $(19) million $(141.8) million
Non-GAAP Income from Operations $175 million $120.1 million
GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.19) $(0.91)
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share $0.87 $0.54
Free Cash Flow $198 million $71.9 million

Operational Highlights

Twilio reported more than 316,000 active customer accounts as of June 30, 2024, up from over 304,000 a year ago. The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 102%, slightly down from 103% in Q2 2023. The company also noted strong cash generation with net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $213.3 million, compared to $83.6 million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are running the business with increased rigor and discipline, as evidenced by a record quarter of revenue and non-GAAP income from operations, as well as another quarter of strong cash generation," said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio. "By combining our leading communications capabilities, our rich and contextual data, and the power of AI, we are uniquely positioned to unlock smarter and more personalized interactions for brands that drive more revenue for them at a lower cost."

Twilio has raised its full-year guidance for non-GAAP income from operations to a range of $650 to $675 million, up from the previous range of $585 to $635 million. The company also expects its full-year 2024 free cash flow to align with its non-GAAP income from operations. Additionally, Twilio has narrowed its full-year 2024 organic revenue growth guidance to 6% - 7%, compared to the previous range of 5% - 10%.

Financial Statements Summary

Twilio's balance sheet shows total assets of $10.51 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $11.61 billion at the end of 2023. The company holds $755 million in cash and cash equivalents, with total liabilities amounting to $1.83 billion. The stockholders' equity stands at $8.68 billion.

Analysis

Twilio's Q2 2024 results indicate a positive trajectory with revenue growth and improved operational efficiency. The significant reduction in GAAP loss from operations and the increase in non-GAAP income from operations highlight the company's focus on cost management and operational discipline. The raised full-year guidance further underscores management's confidence in sustaining this momentum.

However, challenges remain, particularly in maintaining the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate and managing the competitive landscape. The company's ability to leverage its AI capabilities and expand its customer base will be crucial in driving future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Twilio Inc for further details.

