Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $147 Million, GAAP EPS at -$1.52

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, Net Loss Narrows

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $147 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $123.18 million and reflecting a 36% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $1.52, an improvement from the $2.25 loss per share in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $132 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $160 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $263 million, including $39 million in non-cash stock-based compensation.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities totaled $874 million as of June 30, 2024, bolstered by $381 million from a recent public offering.
  • Revenue Guidance: Increased 2024 total revenue guidance to a range of $530 million to $550 million, up from the previous range of $500 million to $530 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst expectations. The biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, reported significant revenue growth and a narrowed net loss.

Company Overview

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases. The company's portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii, among others. Crysvita is used for treating X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in both adults and children, while Mepsevii is indicated for Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Ultragenyx reported total revenue of $147 million for Q2 2024, a 36% increase compared to $108 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by Crysvita, which generated $114 million in revenue, marking a 37% year-over-year increase. Dojolvi also contributed significantly with $19 million in revenue, up 17% from the previous year.

1819115422952353792.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $147 million $108 million
Net Loss $(132) million $(160) million
Net Loss per Share $(1.52) $(2.25)

Operating Expenses and Net Loss

Operating expenses for Q2 2024 totaled $263 million, slightly up from $256 million in Q2 2023. Despite the increase in operating expenses, the net loss for the quarter narrowed to $132 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to a net loss of $160 million, or $2.25 per share, in the same period last year. This improvement reflects the company's effective cost management and growing revenue streams.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Ultragenyx reported net cash used in operations of $77 million. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $874 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities, bolstered by $381 million in net proceeds from a public offering in June 2024.

2024 Full-Year Financial Guidance

Ultragenyx has raised its total revenue guidance for 2024 to a range of $530 million to $550 million, up from the previous range of $500 million to $530 million. The company expects Crysvita revenue to be towards the upper end of the $375 million to $400 million range and Dojolvi revenue to be between $75 million and $80 million.

Clinical and Corporate Updates

Ultragenyx reported positive data from several clinical studies, including its Phase 1/2 study in Angelman syndrome and Phase 2/3 study in osteogenesis imperfecta. The company is on track to initiate its Phase 3 Angelman study and file for accelerated approval for UX111 in Sanfilippo syndrome type A by the end of the year.

Our strong financial performance in the second quarter was driven by growing revenue across our commercial therapies from increasing global demand, leading us to raise our total revenue guidance for this year," said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Ultragenyx.

For more detailed financial information and updates, visit Ultragenyx's Investor Relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.