Air Lease Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.81 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $667.3 Million

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Manufacturing Delays

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $667.3 million, fell short of estimates of $684.97 million, reflecting a 0.8% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $90.4 million, a 25.9% decline from $122.0 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.81, down from $1.10 in the prior year, representing a 26.4% decrease.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 6.0% to $539.5 million, compared to $509.0 million in the previous year.
  • Aircraft Sales: Sold 11 aircraft for approximately $530 million in sales proceeds during the quarter.
  • Fleet Size: Ended the quarter with 474 owned aircraft and a net book value of $26.8 billion.
  • Debt Financing: Total debt financing stood at $19.7 billion, with a composite interest rate of 3.99%.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States, deriving its revenue primarily from the Asia region. The company purchases aircraft from manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus and leases them to airlines worldwide.

1819115546273280000.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Air Lease Corp reported revenues of $667.3 million, a slight decrease from $672.9 million in the same period last year, representing a 0.8% decline. The company also reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $90.4 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, down from $122.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. This performance fell short of analyst estimates, which had projected earnings per share of $0.91 and revenue of $684.97 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $667.3 million $672.9 million -0.8%
Net Income $90.4 million $122.0 million -25.9%
Diluted EPS $0.81 $1.10 -26.4%

Challenges and Achievements

Air Lease Corp continues to face challenges due to ongoing delays from aircraft and engine manufacturers. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about the value of its fleet and orderbook. The company took delivery of 13 aircraft from its orderbook, representing approximately $940 million in aircraft investments, and sold 11 aircraft for approximately $530 million in sales proceeds during the quarter.

“We continue to feel the effects of ongoing delays from the aircraft and engine manufacturers. We remain confident and optimistic about the value of our fleet, as seen through our aircraft sales initiatives,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of the Board.

Financial Highlights

Despite the challenges, Air Lease Corp ended the quarter with $30.0 billion in committed minimum future rental payments. The company also issued $1.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of Medium-Term Notes during the quarter. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the outstanding Class A common stock.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet

Operating expenses for the quarter increased by 6.0% to $539.5 million, compared to $509.0 million in Q2 2023. Income before taxes decreased by 22.1% to $127.7 million. The net book value of the fleet increased to $26.8 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $26.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Debt and Liquidity

Air Lease Corp ended the second quarter with total debt financing of $19.7 billion, with 88.3% of the debt at a fixed rate. The company’s composite cost of funds was 3.99%, and it had total liquidity of $8.2 billion.

Conclusion

While Air Lease Corp faced significant challenges in Q2 2024, including manufacturing delays and increased interest expenses, the company remains optimistic about its long-term prospects. The financial results highlight the resilience of its business model and the strategic importance of its fleet and orderbook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Air Lease Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.