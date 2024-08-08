NEXTracker Inc (NXT) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS of $0.84 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $720 Million

Strong Start to Fiscal Year 2025 with 50% YoY Revenue Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $720 million, up by 50% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $617.51 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $125 million, reflecting a net income margin of 17.3%, compared to $64 million in Q1 FY23.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.84, significantly higher than the previous year's $0.43.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 33.0%, an improvement from 23.7% in Q1 FY23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $175 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.3%, up from 17.4% in Q1 FY23.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $117.96 million, reflecting strong operating cash flows and limited debt.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending June 28, 2024. NEXTracker, a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions, reported significant financial achievements and reaffirmed its FY25 outlook.

Company Overview

NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial) and its subsidiaries are renowned for their intelligent solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects globally. Their products enable solar panels to follow the sun's movement, optimizing plant performance. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, Spain, Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

Financial Performance and Challenges

NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial) reported Q1 FY25 revenue of $720 million, a 50% increase from $480 million in Q1 FY24, surpassing the analyst estimate of $617.51 million. The company achieved a GAAP net income of $125 million, up from $64 million in the same quarter last year. However, the GAAP gross margin decreased to 33.0% from 46.2% in Q4 FY24, indicating potential cost management challenges.

1819115635297382400.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company's GAAP diluted EPS for Q1 FY25 was $0.84, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.54. Adjusted EBITDA reached $175 million, reflecting a margin of 24.3%, up from 17.4% in Q1 FY24. These achievements underscore NEXTracker's robust operational performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q4 FY24 Q1 FY24
Revenue $720 million $737 million $480 million
GAAP Gross Profit $237 million $340 million $114 million
GAAP Net Income $125 million $223 million $64 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.84 $1.51 $0.43

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 28, 2024, NEXTracker reported total assets of $2.63 billion, up from $2.52 billion as of March 31, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $471.9 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $120.8 million, reflecting strong cash flow management.

Business Highlights and Outlook

NEXTracker launched the NX Horizon Low Carbon Tracker and unveiled Agrivoltaics in Q1 FY25. The company expanded its manufacturing capabilities with new facilities in Pittsburgh and Nevada and acquired Ojjo, Inc. and Solar Pile International’s foundations business. NEXTracker reaffirmed its FY25 outlook, projecting revenue between $2.8 billion and $2.9 billion and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.89 and $3.09.

“Our fiscal year is off to an excellent start with another quarter of strong execution, where healthy demand dynamics continued for solar trackers in both the U.S. and international markets,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker.
“Our exceptional Q1 results led to our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year double-digit revenue growth,” said Chuck Boynton, CFO of Nextracker.

For more detailed insights and financial data, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NEXTracker Inc for further details.

