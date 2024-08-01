Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.99 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $2.67 Billion Misses Estimates

Strong Non-Residential Demand Drives Record Sales Despite Weather Challenges

Summary
  • Net Sales: Achieved a record $2.67 billion for Q2 2024, marking a 6.8% increase year-over-year, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $2.69 billion.
  • Gross Margin: Improved slightly to 25.6%, up from 25.4% in the prior year, driven by higher average selling prices.
  • Net Income: Reported $127.2 million, down from $153.8 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a decrease in net income margin from 6.1% to 4.8%.
  • GAAP EPS: Increased to $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $1.97 in the prior year.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose to $467.9 million, representing 17.5% of net sales, up from 16.1% in the prior year, primarily due to higher payroll and employee benefit costs.
  • Share Repurchase: Entered into a $225 million accelerated share repurchase agreement, repurchasing and retiring $180 million of common stock during the quarter.
  • Store Expansion: Acquired 21 branches and opened 10 greenfield locations since the end of Q1 2024, expanding the company's footprint in key markets.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Beacon's key customers consist of contractors, home builders, lumberyards, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes both residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products. The vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Performance Overview

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) reported record quarterly net sales of $2.67 billion, a 6.8% increase compared to the prior year, driven by the company's Ambition 2025 initiatives, including greenfields and acquisitions. However, the company faced challenges due to disruptive weather events that reduced the number of roofing days, leading to lower-than-expected residential volumes and decreased operating leverage.

1819115663919312896.png

Financial Achievements

The company achieved organic sales growth across all three business lines, led by strong non-residential reroofing demand. Notably, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) acquired Smalley & Co., a leading waterproofing distributor in the West with 11 locations, and entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to return up to $225 million to stockholders in 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $2,674.6 million $2,503.7 million
Gross Profit $683.7 million $636.2 million
Gross Margin 25.6% 25.4%
Net Income $127.2 million $153.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $279.4 million $290.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) reported total assets of $7.34 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $6.21 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $76.6 million, while accounts receivable increased to $1.57 billion. Inventories also saw a rise, reaching $1.61 billion.

Commentary and Analysis

"Our Ambition 2025 initiatives drove record quarterly net sales, solid net income margin, and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA margin," said Julian Francis, Beacon’s President & CEO. "Our team’s strong execution delivered organic sales growth across all three business lines despite disruptive weather events that reduced the number of roofing days in the quarter."

The company's performance highlights the importance of strategic initiatives and market demand in driving growth. However, the challenges posed by weather disruptions underscore the need for adaptive strategies to maintain operational efficiency and customer service levels.

Conclusion

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, achieving record sales and maintaining strong margins despite external challenges. The company's strategic acquisitions and share repurchase initiatives further underscore its commitment to growth and shareholder value. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Beacon navigates the second half of the year, particularly in adjusting to local market conditions and maintaining its high standards of customer service.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for further details.

