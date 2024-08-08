SPX Technologies Inc (SPXC) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.96, Revenue of $501.3 Million, Both Beating Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Raised

Summary
  • Revenue: $501.3 million, surpassing estimates of $492.08 million and up 18.4% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.96, reflecting a 17.1% increase from $0.82 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $44.2 million, a 22.8% increase from $36.0 million in Q2 2022.
  • Operating Income: $74.6 million, up 45.4% from $51.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $108.9 million, a significant 45.0% increase from $75.1 million in Q2 2022.
  • HVAC Segment Revenue: $356.5 million, a 32.5% increase year-over-year, driven by organic growth and acquisitions.
  • Detection & Measurement Segment Revenue: $144.8 million, a 6.2% decrease year-over-year due to higher large project volume in the prior year.
On August 1, 2024, SPX Technologies Inc (SPXC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. The company reported revenue of $501.3 million, surpassing the estimated $492.08 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, significantly higher than the estimated $1.08.

Company Overview

SPX Technologies Inc supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company operates through two reportable segments: HVAC and Detection & Measurement. The HVAC segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling, heating, and ventilation products. The Detection & Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators, inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and more. The company primarily generates revenue in the United States, with additional contributions from China, the United Kingdom, and other regions.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, SPX Technologies Inc reported revenue of $501.3 million, an 18.4% increase from $423.3 million in the same period last year. Operating income rose to $74.6 million from $51.3 million, reflecting a 45.4% increase. Net income for the quarter was $44.2 million, up 22.8% from $36.0 million in Q2 2023. Despite these gains, the company faced a $8.4 million charge related to a settlement with the seller of ULC Robotics, impacting its net income.

Financial Achievements

SPX Technologies Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the HVAC segment, which saw a 32.5% increase in revenue to $356.5 million. This growth was driven by a 17.7% increase in organic revenue and a 15.0% boost from acquisitions. Segment income for HVAC rose to $83.7 million, or 23.5% of revenue, up from $55.2 million, or 20.5% of revenue, in Q2 2023. The Detection & Measurement segment, however, experienced a 6.2% decline in revenue to $144.8 million, primarily due to higher project volumes in the previous year. Despite this, segment income increased to $33.9 million, or 23.4% of revenue, from $29.2 million, or 18.9% of revenue, in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $501.3 million $423.3 million 18.4%
Operating Income $74.6 million $51.3 million 45.4%
Net Income $44.2 million $36.0 million 22.8%
Adjusted EPS $1.42 $1.06 34.0%

Financial Update and Guidance

As of June 29, 2024, SPX Technologies Inc had total outstanding debt of $790.3 million and total cash of $133.0 million. The company generated $58.7 million in net operating cash flow from continuing operations during the quarter. Capital expenditures for continuing operations were $10.4 million.

Based on the strong Q2 performance, SPX Technologies Inc has raised its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now targets consolidated revenue of $1.97-$2.02 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $410-$430 million, and adjusted EPS in the range of $5.45-$5.60, up from the previous range of $5.15-$5.40.

Analysis

SPX Technologies Inc's strong Q2 performance, driven by substantial growth in the HVAC segment and improved margins in both segments, positions the company well for continued success. The increase in full-year guidance reflects confidence in ongoing demand and operational efficiency. However, the decline in the Detection & Measurement segment's revenue highlights the need for continued focus on diversifying and strengthening this segment.

