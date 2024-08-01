Dorman Products Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.53 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $503 Million

Company Raises Full-Year Guidance Amid Positive Performance

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $503.0 million, up 4.7% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $502.19 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.53, up 47% from $1.04 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $199.4 million, representing 39.6% of net sales, compared to $163.5 million or 34.0% of net sales last year.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $63 million from operating activities, repaid $15 million in debt, and repurchased $25 million of shares.
  • Segment Performance: Light Duty segment net sales increased by 9% to $385.4 million, while Heavy Duty and Specialty Vehicle segments saw declines of 11% and 2%, respectively.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised full-year 2024 diluted EPS guidance to a range of $5.32 to $5.52, up from the previous range of $4.71 to $5.01.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Dorman Products Inc (DORM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, a leading supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles, reported significant growth in both net sales and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. The company produces automotive and heavy-duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners for the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, Conduct-Tite, and HD Solutions through aftermarket retailers, regional and local warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. It operates as a single reportable operating segment, namely, the sale of replacement and upgrades parts in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, serving passenger cars, light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks as well as specialty vehicles. The company operates in the United States.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Dorman Products Inc reported net sales of $503.0 million for Q2 2024, a 4.7% increase compared to $480.6 million in the same period last year. This figure slightly exceeded the analyst estimate of $502.19 million. The company's diluted EPS for the quarter was $1.53, up 47% from $1.04 in Q2 2023, and significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $1.28.

1819115827610415104.png

Segment Performance

Segment Q2 2024 Net Sales ($ millions) Q2 2023 Net Sales ($ millions) Change (%) Q2 2024 Profit Margin (%) Q2 2023 Profit Margin (%) Change (bps)
Light Duty 385.4 353.8 9% 17.1% 11.6% 550
Heavy Duty 61.2 69.1 -11% 4.4% 4.9% -50
Specialty Vehicle 56.4 57.7 -2% 17.8% 16.8% 100

Income Statement Highlights

Gross profit for Q2 2024 was $199.4 million, or 39.6% of net sales, compared to $163.5 million, or 34.0% of net sales, in Q2 2023. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $126.9 million, or 25.2% of net sales, up from $108.3 million, or 22.5% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. The company generated $63 million in cash from operating activities, repaid $15 million in debt, and repurchased $25 million of its shares during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Dorman Products Inc reported total assets of $2.29 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $47.5 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $1.08 billion, and shareholders' equity was $1.20 billion. The company invested $12 million in capital expenditures during the quarter.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Given the strong performance in the first half of the year, Dorman Products Inc has raised its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $5.32 to $5.52, up from the previous guidance of $4.71 to $5.01. Adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be between $6.00 and $6.20, compared to the prior range of $5.40 to $5.70.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with our results in the second quarter, achieving a significant increase in EPS over the prior year. Net sales growth was led by our Light Duty segment with high-single digit growth driven by continuing positive industry fundamentals and our new product introductions. This growth was partially offset by declines in our Heavy Duty and Specialty Vehicle segments, which were negatively impacted by continued sector softness in those businesses," said Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

Dorman Products Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by robust sales in the Light Duty segment and effective cost management, has positioned the company well for the remainder of the year. The raised full-year guidance reflects management's confidence in sustaining this momentum. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company navigates the challenges in its Heavy Duty and Specialty Vehicle segments in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dorman Products Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.