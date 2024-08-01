Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.47, Revenue Surges to $221.9 Million, Beating Estimates

Strong Sales Growth and Increased Full-Year Guidance

Summary
  • Revenue: $221.9 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $204.90 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $30.8 million, an improvement from $35.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.47, compared to -$0.55 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $112.8 million, up from $101.7 million in the same quarter last year, with a gross margin of 51%.
  • Operating Loss: $30.8 million, compared to $38.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Pump Shipments: More than 20,000 pumps shipped in the United States, a sequential increase of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Updated Sales Guidance: Increased full-year 2023 sales guidance to $885 million to $892 million, reflecting strong product launch performance.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst expectations. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients, with its latest offerings including the t:slim X2 and the newly launched Tandem Mobi pump.

Performance Highlights

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc reported worldwide GAAP sales of $221.9 million for Q2 2024, a 13% increase compared to Q2 2023. Non-GAAP sales also saw a 12% rise to $221.8 million. This growth was driven by strong demand for the Tandem Mobi pump, which integrates with the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor.

1819116193919954944.png

More than 20,000 pumps were shipped in the United States, marking a 33% sequential increase from Q1 2024. However, shipments outside the United States decreased by 6% to nearly 10,000 pumps.

Financial Achievements

The company's GAAP gross profit for Q2 2024 was $112.8 million, up from $101.7 million in Q2 2023, with a gross margin of 51%. Non-GAAP gross profit was $112.7 million, compared to $104.0 million in the previous year. Despite these gains, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc reported a GAAP operating loss of $30.8 million, an improvement from the $38.8 million loss in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP operating loss was $30.9 million, compared to $22.4 million in the same period last year.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Sales $221.9 million $195.9 million
Non-GAAP Sales $221.8 million $198.2 million
GAAP Gross Profit $112.8 million $101.7 million
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $112.7 million $104.0 million
GAAP Operating Loss -$30.8 million -$38.8 million
Non-GAAP Operating Loss -$30.9 million -$22.4 million
GAAP Net Loss -$30.8 million -$35.8 million
Non-GAAP Net Loss -$30.9 million -$19.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc reported total assets of $937.5 million, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounting to $452.4 million. Total liabilities stood at $703.6 million, while stockholders' equity was $233.9 million.

Updated Financial Guidance

The company has increased its full-year 2024 sales guidance, now expecting non-GAAP sales to be between $885 million and $892 million, reflecting a 15% annual growth. This adjustment is attributed to the strong performance of recent product launches and high customer retention rates.

"Our financial outperformance in the second quarter was bolstered by strong demand for our latest technology offerings, namely Tandem Mobi, which drove our expansion of the insulin pump market," said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tandem Diabetes Care Inc for further details.

