RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $593M, GAAP Net Loss Per Share Improves to ($0.16)

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations, Raising Full-Year Outlook

34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $593 million, up 10% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $586.38 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share: ($0.16), an improvement from ($0.23) in the same period last year.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss of ($5) million, a significant improvement from ($45) million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $109 million, up from $73 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $199 million at the end of the second quarter, reflecting share repurchases of $82 million during the quarter.
  • Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR): Increased 9% year-over-year to $2.43 billion.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: Improved to (0.9%) from (8.4%) in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. RingCentral, a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, reported financial results that surpassed analyst estimates.

1819116454914715648.png

Company Overview

RingCentral is a unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider. Its software facilitates communication and collaboration via voice, video, and messaging across all device types from a single platform. The company aids customers in transitioning from legacy on-premises systems to modern, cloud-based systems. Beyond its core RingCentral MVP solution, the company offers a cloud-based contact center solution, a stand-alone video meetings solution, and webinars.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

RingCentral reported total revenue of $593 million for Q2 2024, a 10% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $586.38 million. Subscriptions revenue also grew by 10% year-over-year to $567 million. The company achieved a GAAP operating margin of -0.9%, a significant improvement from -8.4% in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 20.9%, up 160 basis points year-over-year.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) rose 9% year-over-year to $2.43 billion. Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased by 11% to $1.52 billion, while Enterprise ARR alone grew by 12% to $1.05 billion. The company also reported record net cash provided by operating activities and record free cash flow.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $593 million $539 million
Subscriptions Revenue $567 million $514 million
GAAP Operating Loss ($5) million ($45) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $124 million $104 million
Adjusted EBITDA $146 million $125 million
GAAP Net Loss Per Share ($0.16) ($0.23)
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.91 $0.83

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

RingCentral ended the quarter with $199 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company repurchased $82 million in shares during the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $127 million, compared to $91 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow for Q2 2024 was $109 million, up from $73 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Outlook

Given the strong performance, RingCentral raised its full-year 2024 revenue outlook. The company now expects total revenue to be in the range of $2.393 to $2.399 billion, representing annual growth of 9%. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $3.62 and $3.67, up from the previous range of $3.59 to $3.67.

"Q2 results were a continuation of the strong execution that we saw in the first quarter," said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s Founder and CEO. "Demand in our core UCaaS business remains solid, our new products are gaining traction, our pace of innovation is quickening, and we are expanding our partnerships."

Conclusion

RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and raising its full-year outlook. The company's focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational efficiency positions it well for sustained growth in the competitive UCaaS market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RingCentral Inc for further details.

