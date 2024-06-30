Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.47 Misses Estimate, Revenue Falls Short at $986 Million

Revenue and EPS Fall Short of Expectations Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Summary
  • Revenue: $986 million, fell short of estimates of $1,092.91 million and down 5.2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.47, close to the analyst estimate of $0.48.
  • Net Income: $29 million, a decrease from $47 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $40 million, representing 4.0% of revenue, compared to $62 million or 6.0% of revenue in the prior year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $220 million, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.3x as of June 30, 2024.
  • Capital Allocation: Returned $48 million to shareholders year-to-date through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million.
  • Segment Performance: Intermodal and Transportation Solutions revenue was $561 million, down from $615 million in the prior year, while Logistics segment revenue increased to $459 million from $453 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Hub Group Inc (HUBG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter was $986 million, also below the estimated $1,092.91 million.

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset-light truck brokerage operations, along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub is somewhat acquisitive in that it often makes tuck-in acquisitions which expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Performance and Challenges

Hub Group Inc (HUBG, Financial) reported a net income of $29 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from the $47 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue also decreased by 5.2% year-over-year, from $1,040 million in Q2 2023 to $986 million in Q2 2024. This decline was attributed to challenging market conditions, lower revenue per load, and reduced fuel and accessorial revenue in Intermodal and Brokerage segments.

Despite these challenges, the company saw an 8% growth in Intermodal volume and strong contributions from its Final Mile acquisition. However, these positive factors were not enough to offset the overall revenue decline.

Financial Achievements

Hub Group Inc (HUBG, Financial) managed to return $48 million to shareholders year-to-date through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million. The company also maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $220 million and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.3x as of June 30, 2024. These achievements are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring long-term financial stability.

1819116539941646336.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenue $986 million $1,040 million
Operating Income $40 million $62 million
Net Income $29 million $47 million
Diluted EPS $0.47 $0.72

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Hub Group Inc (HUBG, Financial) reported total assets of $2.86 billion, a slight decrease from $2.94 billion at the end of 2023. The company also reported total liabilities of $1.22 billion and stockholders' equity of $1.64 billion. Cash flow from operating activities was $150 million for the first half of 2024, down from $221 million in the same period last year.

Segment Performance

The Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (ITS) segment reported revenue of $561 million for Q2 2024, down from $615 million in the prior year. The Logistics segment, however, saw a slight increase in revenue to $459 million, up from $454 million in Q2 2023. Despite higher Final Mile revenue, lower revenue in the Brokerage business impacted overall segment performance.

Analysis

Hub Group Inc (HUBG, Financial) faces a challenging market environment, which has impacted its revenue and profitability. However, the company's strong balance sheet, disciplined market approach, and strategic acquisitions provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors should monitor the company's ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities in the Intermodal and Logistics segments.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hub Group Inc for further details.

