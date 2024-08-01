Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) Q2 Earnings: GAAP EPS Loss of $4.39, Revenue at $1.1 Billion, Misses Estimates

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Performance

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.1 billion, falling short of the estimated $1.123 billion and down 8% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $4.39, a significant decrease from the previous year's EPS of $0.40.
  • Net Income: Loss of $602.2 million, compared to a net income of $54.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • EBIT: Loss of $614 million, down $710 million from the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBIT Margin: 6.3%, down from 7.5% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid down $73 million of debt during the quarter.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $94 million, a 15% decrease from $110.6 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's second-quarter earnings. Leggett & Platt Inc designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes and automobiles. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring, and Textile Products, with the majority of its revenue generated from Bedding Products.

Performance and Challenges

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) reported second-quarter sales of $1.1 billion, an 8% decrease compared to the same period last year. The company faced a challenging macro environment, with weak demand in residential end markets and volatility in the global automotive market. These factors, combined with deflationary pressures, led to a revision of the full-year sales guidance and a narrowing of the adjusted EPS guidance.

President and CEO Karl Glassman commented, “While our second quarter results reflect the ongoing challenging macro environment, I am immensely proud of our team’s execution. The restructuring plan is on track, with some elements of the plan progressing ahead of schedule and exceeding expectations. We paid down $73 million of debt and adjusted EBIT margin improved by 50 basis points sequentially this quarter. We remain committed to investing in our key businesses to drive profitable growth when market conditions improve.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) made significant strides in its restructuring plan, particularly in the Bedding Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segments. The company paid down $73 million of debt and saw a sequential improvement in adjusted EBIT margin by 50 basis points. These achievements are crucial for maintaining financial stability and positioning the company for future growth.

1819116588713013248.png

Income Statement Highlights

Second-quarter EBIT was a loss of $614 million, a significant decrease from the $95.7 million EBIT reported in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBIT was $71 million, down $21 million from the previous year. The EBIT margin was -54.4%, a sharp decline from 7.8% in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBIT margin was 6.3%, down from 7.5%.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Sales $1.1 billion $1.2 billion -8%
EBIT ($614 million) $95.7 million NM
Adjusted EBIT $71 million $92 million -23%
EPS ($4.39) $0.40 NM
Adjusted EPS $0.29 $0.38 -24%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) reported total assets of $3.8 billion, down from $4.6 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and equivalents stood at $307 million, a decrease from $365.5 million. Net cash from operating activities was $94 million, down 15% from $110.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Analysis

The second-quarter results highlight the significant challenges Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) faces in the current macroeconomic environment. The decrease in sales and EBIT, coupled with the revised guidance, underscores the impact of weak demand and market volatility. However, the company's proactive measures, such as debt reduction and restructuring efforts, demonstrate a commitment to long-term stability and growth. Investors should closely monitor the company's progress in executing its strategic initiatives and navigating the challenging market conditions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Leggett & Platt Inc for further details.

