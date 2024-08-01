LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.52 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $55.8 Million

Strong Sales Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $55.8 million, up by 11% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $52.36 million.
  • Gross Margin: 68.9%, an increase of 490 basis points from Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $14.4 million, a 52% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $11.8 million, up from $8.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.52, reflecting strong profitability growth.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared a $0.16 per share dividend, payable on August 29, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Authorized up to $50 million in stock repurchases, concluding by February 21, 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, which manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, reported significant growth in sales and profitability.

Company Overview

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

LeMaitre Vascular Inc reported Q2 2024 sales of $55.8 million, an 11% increase compared to Q2 2023, with organic growth at 12%. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $52.36 million. The company's gross margin improved significantly to 68.9%, up from 64.0% in the same period last year, driven by manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices.

1819116653535981568.png

Operating income for the quarter was $14.4 million, a 52% increase from Q2 2023. Operating expenses grew by 6% year-over-year due to restrained headcount growth and reduced regulatory spending. The company ended the quarter with 144 sales representatives on staff.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 is shaping up to be another year of healthy sales and profit growth. Increased guidance now implies a 23% operating margin in 2024, vs. 19% in 2023.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $55.8 million $50.1 million
Gross Margin 68.9% 64.0%
Operating Income $14.4 million $9.5 million
Net Income $11.8 million $8.1 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.52 $0.36

Business Outlook and Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular Inc provided guidance for Q3 2024 and the full year. For Q3, the company expects sales between $52.7 million and $54.7 million, with a midpoint of $53.7 million, representing a 13% increase. The full-year sales guidance is between $216.8 million and $220.8 million, with a midpoint of $218.8 million, reflecting a 13% growth.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on August 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024. Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0 million of the company’s common stock, which may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Conclusion

LeMaitre Vascular Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate strong sales growth and improved profitability, exceeding analyst estimates. The company's focus on manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices has significantly boosted its gross margin. With positive guidance for the upcoming quarter and the full year, LeMaitre Vascular Inc is well-positioned for continued growth in the medical devices and instruments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LeMaitre Vascular Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.