Mirion Technologies Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $207.1M, GAAP EPS at -$0.06, Adjusted EBITDA Up 10.2%

Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Q2 Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $207.1 million, up 5.0% year-over-year, but fell short of estimates of $210.77 million.
  • Net Loss: $12.0 million, a significant improvement from the $28.4 million net loss in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.06, compared to -$0.14 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $48.8 million, a 10.2% increase from $44.3 million in the same period last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6%.
  • Full Year Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $195 million to $205 million, with revenue growth guidance reiterated at 5% to 7% and adjusted EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.42.
On August 1, 2024, Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allow customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for critical applications in the medical, nuclear, defense markets, as well as laboratories, scientific research, analysis, and exploration. The company operates through two segments: Medical and Technologies, with the latter contributing the majority of its revenue.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Mirion Technologies Inc reported a 5.0% increase in revenues to $207.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $197.2 million in the same period in 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $210.77 million. The net loss for the quarter was $12.0 million, a significant improvement from the $28.4 million net loss reported in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 10.2% to $48.8 million, up from $44.3 million in Q2 2023.

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Mirion Technologies Inc's income (loss) from operations margin improved to 1.1% in Q2 2024, compared to (5.4)% in the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin also saw an increase, reaching 23.6% from 22.5% in Q2 2023. The GAAP net loss per share for the quarter was $0.06, aligning with the analyst estimate, and an improvement from $0.14 in Q2 2023. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.10, compared to $0.08 in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $122.2 million $128.8 million
Accounts Receivable $143.1 million $172.3 million
Total Assets $2,627.3 million $2,718.5 million
Total Liabilities $1,063.2 million $1,168.5 million

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Mirion Technologies Inc announced a strategic nuclear new build partnership agreement with EDF, which is expected to fortify its competitive positioning in the nuclear market. The company raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $195 million to $205 million, up from the previous range of $193 million to $203 million. Revenue growth guidance remains unchanged at 5% to 7%, with adjusted EPS guidance also unchanged at $0.37-$0.42.

"Our second quarter results were in-line with our expectations," stated Thomas Logan, Mirion’s Chief Executive Officer. "Both segments delivered steady top-line growth and strong Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion during the quarter. I am also pleased to announce a strategic partnership agreement that we signed with EDF, fortifying our competitive positioning in the nuclear new build market in the decades to come. We remain encouraged by the trends supporting growth in cancer care and nuclear power and I believe that the business is well-positioned for the second half of the year and beyond."

Conclusion

Mirion Technologies Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights steady revenue growth and improved margins, despite missing revenue estimates. The strategic partnership with EDF and the raised EBITDA guidance reflect the company's strong positioning and potential for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how these developments unfold in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mirion Technologies Inc for further details.

