Q1 2025 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Dixon Technologies Q1 FY '25 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair from DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited - IR



Yes. Good evening, everyone. A warm welcome to the Q1 FY '25 earnings call of Dixon Technologies. We have with us the management today being represented by Mr. Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman; and Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.



I now hand over the floor to Mr. Atul Lall for his opening remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir



Atul Lall - Dixon Technologies(India)Ltd-Managing Director



Thanks very much, Bhoomika. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is Atul Lall, and we have on the call