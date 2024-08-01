Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges 47.3% to $681.3 Million, Medicare Advantage Membership Up 56.1%

Strong Membership Growth and Revenue Performance

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $681.3 million, up 47.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $637.65 million.
  • Medicare Advantage Membership: Grew by 56.1% year-over-year to approximately 175,100 members, exceeding expectations.
  • Net Loss: $(24.0) million for the quarter, compared to $(28.5) million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6.0 million, a significant improvement from $(2.1) million in the prior year’s quarter.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit: $76.8 million, up from $53.6 million year-over-year, reflecting strong margin performance.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenue and membership. The company reported total revenue of $681.3 million, a 47.3% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $637.65 million. This growth was driven by a 56.1% increase in Medicare Advantage membership, reaching approximately 175,100 members.

1819117357390524416.png

Company Overview

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which they receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Performance and Challenges

Alignment Healthcare Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its robust growth trajectory. The company recorded an adjusted gross profit of $76.8 million and a net loss of $24.0 million. Despite the net loss, the company's strong revenue growth and membership expansion are positive indicators of its market position and operational efficiency.

However, the company faces challenges, including high medical expenses and significant selling, general, and administrative expenses, which totaled $87.9 million. These challenges could impact profitability if not managed effectively.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the healthcare plans industry. The 47.3% year-over-year revenue growth and 56.1% increase in Medicare Advantage membership underscore the company's ability to scale and attract new members. This growth is crucial for maintaining competitive advantage and achieving long-term profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $681.3 million $462.4 million
Adjusted Gross Profit $76.8 million $53.6 million
Net Loss $(24.0) million $(28.5) million
Adjusted EBITDA $6.0 million $(2.1) million

Analysis

Alignment Healthcare Inc's Q2 2024 results demonstrate strong operational performance and growth potential. The significant increase in revenue and membership indicates effective market penetration and consumer acceptance of its Medicare Advantage plans. However, the company must address its high medical and administrative expenses to improve profitability.

Overall, the company's performance in Q2 2024 positions it well for future growth, with increased revenue guidance and maintained full-year adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage expenses and sustain membership growth to gauge its long-term financial health.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alignment Healthcare Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.