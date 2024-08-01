Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue Falls Short at $423 Million

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $423.0 million, fell short of estimates of $458.86 million, and decreased by 7.4% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $24.5 million, compared to net income of $11.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $89.3 million, a decline of 19.3% from $110.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $80.1 million, a decrease of 22.4% compared to $103.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Rental Revenue: $103.0 million, down 15.7% from $122.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Equipment Sales: $285.6 million, a decrease of 5.5% from $302.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Fleet Utilization: Declined to 71.7% from 81.7% in the second quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, forestry, telecom, waste management, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segments include Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS), with the TES segment generating the maximum revenue. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.

1819117867136872448.png

Performance Overview

Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS, Financial) reported total revenue of $423.0 million for Q2 2024, a 7.4% decrease from $456.8 million in Q2 2023. This decline was primarily due to fewer rental asset sales and lower rental demand from the utility end market. The company posted a net loss of $24.5 million, compared to a net income of $11.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit also saw a significant decline, falling 19.3% to $89.3 million from $110.6 million in Q2 2023.

Segment Performance

In the ERS segment, rental revenue decreased by 14.5% to $100.7 million from $117.8 million in Q2 2023. Fleet utilization dropped to 71.7% from 81.7% in the same period last year. Equipment sales in this segment also fell by 25.6% to $37.7 million. The TES segment saw a slight revenue decrease of 1.4% to $247.9 million, while the APS segment's revenue remained flat at $36.7 million.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $80.1 million, a 22.4% decrease from $103.2 million in Q2 2023. The company attributed this decline to lower used equipment sales in the ERS segment and higher costs associated with variable-rate floorplan liabilities. As of June 30, 2024, Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $8.1 million and total debt outstanding of $1,551.7 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $423.0 million $456.8 million
Gross Profit $89.3 million $110.6 million
Net Income (Loss) $(24.5) million $11.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA $80.1 million $103.2 million

Management Commentary

"Despite a sequential decline in net income, we delivered sequential Adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024. While we are not satisfied with our financial results for the first half of the year, we believe CTOS is well-positioned to capitalize on the secular tailwinds we see in the end markets we serve, driven by AI and data center investment, electrification, and utility grid upgrades," said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's performance in Q2 2024 highlights several challenges, including lower rental demand and market softness in the utility end market. These factors have led to a significant decline in revenue and profitability. However, management remains optimistic about the long-term prospects, citing improvements in supply chain conditions and continued demand in infrastructure, rail, and telecom end markets.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS, Financial) has updated its full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the utility market. The company now expects consolidated revenue to range between $1,800 million and $1,980 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $340 million and $375 million.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Custom Truck One Source Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.