Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.17 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.6M Misses Expectations

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.6 million, significantly below the estimated $2.83 million, but up from $0.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Loss: $53.4 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $44.9 million, or $0.22 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased to $17.6 million from $14.5 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher external clinical research costs and employee-related expenses.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: Rose to $39.2 million from $30.0 million in Q2 2023, reflecting substantial investment in the commercial launch of INPEFA.
  • Cash and Investments: $310.0 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $170.0 million as of December 31, 2023, due to March 2024 equity financing.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates include LX9211 for neuropathic pain and sotagliflozin for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Performance Overview

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX, Financial) reported net sales of $1.6 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $0.3 million in the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $2.83 million. The company reported a net loss of $53.4 million, or $0.17 per share, which was narrower than the analyst estimate of -$0.19 per share. This compares to a net loss of $44.9 million, or $0.22 per share, in Q2 2023.

1819118297224998912.png

Key Financial Metrics

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $1.6 million from $0.3 million for the corresponding period in 2023, reflecting the continued commercialization of INPEFA. Research and development (R&D) expenses rose to $17.6 million from $14.5 million, primarily due to higher external clinical research expenses, salaries, and benefits. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $39.2 million from $30.0 million, reflecting significant investment in the commercial launch of INPEFA.

Financial Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Product Revenue $1.6 million $0.3 million
R&D Expenses $17.6 million $14.5 million
SG&A Expenses $39.2 million $30.0 million
Net Loss $53.4 million $44.9 million
Net Loss per Share $0.17 $0.22

Pipeline and Business Updates

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX, Financial) made significant progress in its pipeline during the quarter. The company resubmitted its NDA for ZYNQUISTA™ (sotagliflozin) as an adjunct to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, with a PDUFA goal date of December 20, 2024. Additionally, the company commenced the SONATA Phase 3 study of sotagliflozin in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and expects topline data in Q2 2025 from the PROGRESS Phase 2b study of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP).

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX, Financial) had $310.0 million in cash and investments, compared to $170.0 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase reflects the company’s March 2024 equity financing. The company’s total assets stood at $373.4 million, with total stockholders' equity of $240.0 million.

Commentary

“This past quarter has resulted in important progress for the company,” said Mike Exton, Ph.D., Lexicon’s chief executive officer and director. “We believe our novel set of commercial and pipeline opportunities, derived from our unique genomics target discovery platform Genome5000, have the potential to transform our company and significantly improve the healthcare treatment landscape in their respective therapeutic areas.”

Analysis

While Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX, Financial) has shown significant revenue growth year-over-year, the company continues to face challenges in meeting analyst revenue estimates. The increased R&D and SG&A expenses reflect the company's commitment to advancing its pipeline and commercializing its products, which are crucial for long-term growth. The narrower-than-expected EPS loss is a positive sign, indicating better cost management. However, the company’s substantial net loss and high operating expenses remain areas of concern.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

