Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.49, Revenue of $19.2 Million

Company Provides Corporate Update and Financial Results

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $19.2 million for Q2 2024, significantly surpassing the previous year's Q2 revenue of $7.0 million.
  • Net Loss: $37.7 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from the $51.2 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Resources: $395.9 million as of June 30, 2024, providing a projected cash runway into the second half of 2027.
  • Research and Development Expense: $29.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $39.4 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a strategic shift in program responsibilities.
  • General and Administrative Expense: $15.7 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $21.7 million in Q2 2023, due to reduced external consulting and advisory costs.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.49 for Q2 2024, compared to -$0.76 in Q2 2023, indicating a reduction in per-share losses.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Zymeworks Inc (ZYME, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company’s therapeutic platforms and integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of differentiated product candidates, including its clinical candidate, zanidatamab.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Zymeworks Inc reported a net loss of $37.7 million, a slight improvement from the $51.2 million loss in the same period last year. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $19.2 million, up from $7.0 million in Q2 2023. However, these figures fell short of analyst estimates, which projected a quarterly revenue of $20.09 million and an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.30.

1819118684887740416.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Zymeworks Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company reported $395.9 million in cash resources as of June 30, 2024, which, combined with anticipated regulatory milestone payments, provides a projected cash runway into the second half of 2027. This strong cash position is crucial for a biotechnology company like Zymeworks, as it ensures the continued development and commercialization of its therapeutic candidates.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $19.2 million $7.0 million
Research and Development Expense $29.2 million $39.4 million
General and Administrative Expense $15.7 million $21.7 million
Net Loss $37.7 million $51.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Zymeworks Inc reported total assets of $515.6 million, down from $580.9 million at the end of 2023. The company’s liabilities decreased to $109.5 million from $116.1 million over the same period. The reduction in liabilities and a strong cash position highlight the company’s prudent financial management.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Zymeworks Inc continues to make significant progress in its clinical programs. The company received FDA clearance to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials for ZW171 and ZW191, and it is advancing IND-enabling studies for other promising preclinical candidates. Additionally, the company’s partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of the Phase 3 EmpowHER trial for zanidatamab in late-line HER2-positive breast cancer.

“During the last quarter we have made significant progress in our wholly-owned portfolio of antibody-drug conjugate and multispecific antibody therapeutic product candidates. We’ve successfully secured FDA clearance to move forward with Phase 1 clinical trials for ZW171 and ZW191, and continue to advance IND-enabling studies for our promising preclinical candidates, ZW220 and ZW251, with IND filings scheduled for 2025,” said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks.

In conclusion, while Zymeworks Inc faced some financial challenges in Q2 2024, the company’s strong cash position and ongoing clinical advancements position it well for future growth. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zymeworks Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.