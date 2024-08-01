Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $120.3M, Net Loss Narrows to $1.8M

Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Highlight Quarter

Summary
  • Revenue: $120.3 million, up 9.1% sequentially and 34.3% year-over-year, slightly below the analyst estimate of $121.00 million.
  • Net Loss: $1.8 million, an improvement of $18.2 million sequentially and a decrease of $5.3 million year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 30.8%, increased by 194 basis points sequentially and 417 basis points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $16.5 million, up $6.3 million sequentially and $7.7 million year-over-year, with margins expanding to 13.7%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $15.5 million, a sequential decrease of $6.6 million and a year-over-year decrease of $16.6 million.
  • Subsea Products Orders: $54.1 million, increasing 25% sequentially, net of a $39.6 million customer project cancellation.
  • Merger Update: The merger with Innovex Downhole Solutions remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Dril-Quip Inc is a developer of inventive technologies for the energy industry, designing and manufacturing products for traditional oil and gas, and certain energy transition applications. The Company's revenues are generated from three sources: Product revenues, Service revenues, and Leasing revenues. The Company's operations are organized into three geographic segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Performance and Challenges

Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ, Financial) reported revenue of $120.3 million for Q2 2024, which represents a 9.1% sequential increase and a 34.3% year-over-year increase. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $121.00 million. The company experienced robust revenue growth in its Subsea Products and Well Construction segments, driven by strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Despite this growth, the company faced challenges, including a subsea tree customer project cancellation worth $39.6 million, which impacted Subsea Product bookings.

Financial Achievements

Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reported a net loss of $1.8 million, a significant improvement from the $20.0 million net loss in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.5 million, up $6.3 million sequentially and $7.7 million year-over-year. Gross margin also improved to 30.8%, up from 28.9% in Q1 2024 and 26.7% year-over-year. These achievements are crucial for the company as they indicate improved operational efficiency and profitability.

1819118990224683008.png

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow

Key details from the financial statements are summarized below:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $120.3 million $110.3 million $89.6 million
Cost of Sales $83.2 million $78.4 million $65.7 million
Net Income (Loss) $(1.8) million $(20.0) million $3.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $16.5 million $10.2 million $8.8 million
Free Cash Flow $(15.5) million $(8.9) million $1.1 million

Management Commentary

"We experienced robust revenue growth and strong performance across several of our key businesses in the second quarter, particularly in our Subsea Products and Well Construction segments, which have also benefited from recent strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The Well Construction segment was especially robust with proforma year on year growth of 25%," said Dril-Quip President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Bird.

Analysis

Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ, Financial) has shown significant improvement in its financial performance, driven by strategic acquisitions and partnerships. The company's focus on expanding its Well Construction segment and leveraging its Subsea Products segment has yielded positive results. However, the cancellation of a major subsea tree project highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining consistent bookings. The pending merger with Innovex Downhole Solutions is expected to bring additional scale, synergies, and market diversification, which could further enhance the company's financial performance.

