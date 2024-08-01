Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.03, Revenue Misses at $209 Million

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $209 million, fell short of estimates of $211.15 million, down 10% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.03 per diluted share.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin at 32%, consistent with non-GAAP gross margin of 32%.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin at 4%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 7%.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $8 million for the quarter.
  • Segment Performance: Industrial segment revenue increased by 6% year-over-year to $60 million, while Medical segment revenue decreased by 15% year-over-year to $149 million.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $192 million at the end of the third quarter, compared to $195 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Varex Imaging Corp (VREX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Varex Imaging Corp designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components, operating in two segments: Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment, which is the key revenue driver, designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and high voltage connectors among others.

Performance Overview

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX, Financial) reported revenues of $209 million for Q3 FY2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $211.15 million. The company's GAAP net earnings per diluted share were $0.03, while non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share were $0.14, beating the analyst estimate of $0.11. The revenue was down 10% year-over-year, with the Medical segment revenue declining by 15% to $149 million, while the Industrial segment saw a 6% increase to $60 million.

1819119257028554752.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in revenue, Varex Imaging Corp (VREX, Financial) maintained a GAAP gross margin of 32% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 32%. The GAAP operating margin stood at 4%, while the non-GAAP operating margin was 7%. Cash flow from operations was $8 million for the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $192 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and CDs, compared to $195 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.

Sunny Sanyal, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 came in as expected, driven primarily by continued strength in our cargo inspection business, which drove a 6% year-over-year increase in our Industrial segment."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
Total Revenues $209.1 million $232.2 million
Gross Profit $66.9 million $76.3 million
Operating Income $9.3 million $24.2 million
Net Income $1.5 million $9.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX, Financial) reported total assets of $1.25 billion as of June 28, 2024, compared to $1.25 billion as of September 29, 2023. The company’s current liabilities increased to $194.6 million from $162.8 million, while long-term debt decreased to $396.9 million from $441.1 million. The company generated $8 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter.

Analysis and Outlook

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX, Financial) faces challenges due to declining revenues in its Medical segment, which is a key revenue driver. However, the growth in the Industrial segment and the company's ability to maintain healthy margins are positive signs. The company’s guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 includes expected revenues between $190 million and $210 million and non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share between $0.00 and $0.15.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Varex Imaging Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.