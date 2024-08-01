Cerus Corp (CERS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.03 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $50.5M Surpasses Expectations

Company Raises Full-Year Product Revenue Guidance

Summary
  • Revenue: $50.5 million for Q2 2024, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $46.63 million.
  • Product Revenue: $45.1 million for Q2 2024, a 16% increase from $38.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: Narrowed to $5.8 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by 19% year-over-year to $33.9 million, driven by reductions in R&D and SG&A expenses.
  • Cash and Investments: $71.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Increased 2024 product revenue guidance range from $172-175 million to $175-178 million.
  • Positive Cash Flow: Generated positive operating cash flows of $0.4 million for Q2 2024, compared to cash used in operations of $7.6 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Cerus Corp (CERS, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. Cerus Corp is a biomedical products company focused on blood transfusion safety, primarily through its INTERCEPT Blood System, which inactivates a broad range of pathogens in blood products.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Cerus Corp reported total revenue of $50.5 million, a 6% increase from $47.7 million in the same period last year. Product revenue rose by 16% to $45.1 million, driven by strong growth in the platelet business, particularly in North America. However, government contract revenue decreased by 39% to $5.4 million due to the completion of the U.S. Phase 3 ReCePI clinical trial for INTERCEPT RBCs.

1819119296681504768.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Cerus Corp's gross profit on product revenue increased by 16% to $24.7 million, maintaining a stable gross margin of 54.7%. Operating expenses decreased by 19% to $33.9 million, reflecting reduced R&D and SG&A expenses due to restructuring efforts. The net loss attributable to Cerus Corp narrowed significantly to $5.8 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $13.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in the prior year period.

Key Metrics and Financial Statements

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change
Product Revenue $45,079 $38,853 16%
Government Contract Revenue $5,440 $8,875 -39%
Total Revenue $50,519 $47,728 6%
Net Loss $(5,775) $(13,331) -57%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cerus Corp had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $71.2 million, up from $65.9 million at the end of 2023. The company generated positive operating cash flows of $0.4 million for the second quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Cerus Corp has raised its full-year 2024 product revenue guidance to a range of $175 million to $178 million, up from the previous range of $172 million to $175 million. The company remains committed to achieving non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the full year.

“We are very pleased to post another strong quarter to continue our growth trajectory in 2024. North American sales in our platelet business led the way, including both organic U.S. sales growth and 100% adoption by Canadian Blood Services,” stated William “Obi” Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cerus Corp for further details.

