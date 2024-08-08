Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.28 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $31.0 Million Beats Expectations

Revenue Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $31.0 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $30.90 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $4.4 million, down from $5.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.28 per share, compared to $0.33 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets Under Management (AUM): $33.4 billion, a 4.7% increase year-over-year from $31.9 billion.
  • Discretionary AUM: $21.6 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion from the previous quarter due to institutional mandate losses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $7.2 million, down from $8.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend raised by 5% to $0.20 per share of Class A common stock.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Silvercrest, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and family office services to ultra-high net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The company advises on traditional and non-traditional investment strategies and offers comprehensive family office services.

Performance Overview

Silvercrest reported a revenue of $31.0 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $30.90 million. However, the earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.28, missing the estimated $0.32. The company's total assets under management (AUM) stood at $33.4 billion, a 4.7% increase year-over-year.

1819119838459752448.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $31.0 million $29.7 million
Net Income $4.4 million $5.1 million
EPS (Basic and Diluted) $0.28 $0.33
Adjusted EBITDA $7.2 million $8.1 million
AUM $33.4 billion $31.9 billion

Challenges and Strategic Investments

Despite the revenue growth, Silvercrest faced challenges with a decrease in discretionary AUM by $1.1 billion to $21.6 billion, primarily due to the loss of institutional mandates. The company has been investing in future growth, including higher compensation and the hiring of a global equity investment team. These investments have led to increased expenses, impacting net income and other financial metrics.

Financial Achievements

Silvercrest's revenue growth is a positive indicator, driven by market appreciation. The company's diversified wealth management business and exposure to small cap institutional business position it well for future growth. The recent broadening of market participation is expected to benefit Silvercrest's AUM growth.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Silvercrest reported a net income of $4.4 million, down from $5.1 million in the same period last year. The net income margin decreased to 14.1% from 17.3%. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.2 million, representing 23.3% of revenue, compared to $8.1 million or 27.3% of revenue in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Silvercrest had cash and cash equivalents of $49.9 million, down from $70.3 million at the end of 2023. The company's total equity was $85.3 million. There were no outstanding amounts under the term loan or revolving credit facility.

Dividend Increase

On July 30, 2024, Silvercrest's Board of Directors approved a 5.0% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

Conclusion

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG, Financial) demonstrated resilience with revenue growth amidst market challenges. The company's strategic investments and diversified business model position it for future growth, although increased expenses have impacted net income. Investors will be keen to see how these investments translate into long-term gains.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.