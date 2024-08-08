Market Today: Intel Shares Plummet on Weak Guidance and Amazon Beats Earnings Expectations

44 minutes ago
Market Performance

The stock market settled near session lows, resulting in significant declines for the major indices:

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.2%
  • S&P 500: -1.4%
  • Nasdaq Composite: -2.3%
  • Russell 2000: -3.0%

Economic Data and Growth Concerns

The downside bias was driven by growth concerns following disappointing economic data:

  • Weekly initial jobless claims increased to 249,000 (consensus 233,000) from 235,000 last week, indicating a softening labor market that may weaken discretionary spending.
  • ISM Manufacturing Index dropped to 46.8% in July (consensus 48.5%) from 48.5% in June, showing further contraction in the manufacturing sector.

However, not all data was disappointing:

  • Q2 productivity growth was higher than expected at 2.3% (consensus 1.7%).
  • Unit labor cost growth was smaller than expected at 0.9% (consensus 1.7%).

Bond and Equity Market Reactions

Growth concerns influenced price action in the bond and equity markets:

  • 10-yr note yield settled below 4.00%, down 13 basis points to 3.98%.
  • 2-yr note yield settled 18 basis points lower at 4.16%.

The drop in yields boosted rate-sensitive areas of the market:

  • Real estate: +1.6%
  • Utilities: +1.9%

The communication services sector also outperformed, gaining 0.9% due to a rise in Meta Platforms (META, Financial) shares, which increased by 4.8%.

The information technology sector registered the largest decline, dropping 3.4%, primarily due to weakness in the semiconductor space. This led the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) to close 7.1% lower.

Upcoming Economic Reports

Market participants will focus on the July Employment Situation report, released at 8:30 ET tomorrow, and its implications for Fed policy.

Year-to-Date Performance

  • Nasdaq Composite: +14.5% YTD
  • S&P 500: +14.2% YTD
  • S&P Midcap 400: +9.0% YTD
  • Russell 2000: +7.9% YTD
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: +7.1% YTD

Reviewing Today's Economic Data

  • Weekly Initial Claims: 249K (consensus 233K); Prior 235K; Weekly Continuing Claims: 1.877 million; Prior was revised to 1.844 million from 1.851 million. The key takeaway is the rising level of initial claims, suggesting a softening labor market expected to reduce discretionary spending.
  • Q2 Productivity-Prel: 2.3% (consensus 1.6%); Prior was revised to 0.4% from 0.2%. Q2 Unit Labor Costs-Prel: 0.9% (consensus 1.7%); Prior was revised to 3.8% from 4.0%. The key takeaway is the moderation in unit labor costs, closely watched by the Fed. Unit labor costs increased 0.5% over the last four quarters, the lowest rate since Q3 2019.
  • July S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI - Final: 49.6; Prior 49.5.
  • June Construction Spending: -0.3% (consensus 0.1%); Prior was revised to -0.4% from -0.1%. The key takeaway is that construction spending was soft across both private and public sectors, reflecting weaker demand patterns as part of a softening economy.
  • July ISM Manufacturing Index: 46.8% (consensus 48.5%); Prior 48.5%. The key takeaway is the clear weakness in the manufacturing sector, a byproduct of subdued demand.

Looking Ahead

The July Employment Situation report will be released at 8:30 ET tomorrow. Other data include June Factory Orders at 10:00 ET.

Guru Stock Picks

John Hussman has made the following transactions:

  • Reduce in INGR by 20%
  • Sold out in AVGO
  • Add in NVO by 33.33%
  • New position in CE

Today's News

Intel (INTC, Financial) shares tumbled 10.5% in extended trading after the semiconductor giant offered weaker-than-expected guidance for the coming quarter. The company announced it would cut 15% of its workforce and suspend its dividend. Intel expects third-quarter revenue between $12.5B and $13.5B, significantly below the $14.39B analysts anticipated. The company also projects an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, compared to the $0.30 per share in adjusted earnings analysts expected. AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) also saw declines in sympathy with Intel's results and guidance.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.26, beating estimates by $0.23. Despite a revenue miss, with $148B falling short by $760M, the company saw significant growth in its AWS segment, which increased 19% year-over-year to $26.3 billion. Amazon's North America segment sales grew by 9% year-over-year to $90.0 billion, while international segment sales increased by 7% to $31.7 billion. For Q3 2024, Amazon anticipates net sales between $154.0 billion and $158.5 billion, slightly below the consensus of $158.33B.

Meta (META, Financial) shares rose following stronger-than-expected Q2 results, despite major U.S. equity averages selling off due to soft economic data. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3%, marking its sharpest loss since July 24. The Dow fell 1.2%, led by Boeing (BA), and the S&P 500 slumped 1.4%, with the Information Technology sector falling 3.4%. Investors reacted to a rise in weekly initial jobless claims to 249K and the U.S. PMI Manufacturing Index falling into contraction territory.

DraftKings (DKNG, Financial) reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22, beating estimates by $0.03, although its revenue of $1.1B missed by $20M. The company announced a $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization, reflecting confidence in its long-term outlook. DraftKings raised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $5.05 billion to $5.25 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 38% to 43%.

BigCommerce (BIGC), Etsy (ETSY), and Wayfair (W) reported soft earnings, causing a sharp decline in the broader e-commerce and online retail sector. Wayfair saw a 2.2% decline in revenue during Q2, while Etsy reported a 3.0% year-over-year increase in revenue but a 2.9% decline in consolidated GMS. BigCommerce set profit guidance below expectations, impacting its stock performance.

Twilio (TWLO) reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87, beating estimates by $0.17, with revenue of $1.08B, up 4% year-over-year. The company reported more than 316,000 active customer accounts as of June 30, 2024, compared to over 304,000 in the prior year. Twilio's Q3 revenue consensus is $1.09B, with Non-GAAP EPS consensus of $0.73.

Booking Holdings (BKNG, Financial) reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $41.90, beating estimates by $3.20, with revenue of $5.9B, up 7.3% year-over-year. The company saw a 7% increase in room nights booked from the prior-year quarter. Gross travel bookings increased by 4% from the prior-year quarter, reaching $41.4 billion.

MicroStrategy (MSTR, Financial) reported Q2 EPS of -$7.62, which may not be comparable to the consensus of -$0.21, with revenue of $111.44M, down 7.4% year-over-year. The company acquired 12,222 bitcoins since the beginning of Q2 for $805.2 million, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to 226,500 at a total cost of $8.3 billion.

Coinbase (COIN, Financial) reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.14, missing estimates by $0.78, but its revenue of $1.45B, up 104.8% year-over-year, beat estimates by $90M. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $596 million and made significant progress in diversifying its revenues, with subscription and services revenue reaching nearly $600 million.

Snap (SNAP, Financial) reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, in-line with expectations, but its revenue of $1.24B, up 15.9% year-over-year, missed by $10M. Shares fell 15% following the report. Snap's Q3 guidance range for revenue is between $1,335 million and $1,375 million, implying year-over-year revenue growth of 12% to 16%.

CloudFlare (NET, Financial) reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20, beating estimates by $0.06, with revenue of $401M, up 30.0% year-over-year. The company provided a Q3 revenue outlook of $423.0 to $424.0 million, in line with consensus, and a 2024 revenue outlook of $1,657.0 to $1,659.0 million.

Atlassian (TEAM, Financial) reported Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66, beating estimates by $0.06, with revenue of $1.13B, up 20.3% year-over-year. The company expects Q1 revenue between $1,149 million and $1,157 million, slightly below the consensus of $1.16B. Atlassian projects total revenue growth of 16% year-over-year for 2025.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
