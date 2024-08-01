Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.06 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.3 Billion Exceeds Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Market Share Growth

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.3 billion, below the analyst estimate of $1.218.79 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $178 million, translating to $0.01 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $121 million, or $0.06 per adjusted diluted share.
  • Closed Loan Origination Volume: $24.7 billion, a 10.4% increase year-over-year.
  • Gain on Sale Margin: 2.99%, up 32 basis points from the same period last year.
  • Total Liquidity: $8.6 billion, including $1.3 billion in cash and $3.4 billion in undrawn lines of credit.
  • Servicing Portfolio: $534.6 billion in unpaid principal balance, generating approximately $1.4 billion in annualized servicing fee income.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Rocket Companies Inc (RKT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The Detroit-based fintech platform, known for its Rocket Mortgage business, reported a total revenue of $1.3 billion and a GAAP net income of $178 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Adjusted revenue stood at $1.2 billion, with an adjusted net income of $121 million, or $0.06 per adjusted diluted share.

1819128750844047360.png

Company Overview

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT, Financial), originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985, is a leading financial services company based in Detroit. The company offers a wide array of services and products, with its Rocket Mortgage business being the most prominent. Rocket Companies operates through direct-to-consumer lending via its mobile app and website, as well as through a partner network that includes mortgage brokers and other firms. The company has rapidly gained market share and is now the largest mortgage originator in the U.S., servicing over 2 million loans.

Performance and Challenges

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT, Financial) reported a significant year-over-year increase in revenue and profitability for the fourth and fifth consecutive quarters, respectively. The company generated a total revenue of $1.3 billion, up from $1.236 billion in Q2 2023. GAAP net income rose to $178 million from $139 million in the same period last year. Adjusted revenue increased to $1.2 billion from $1.002 billion, and adjusted net income improved to $121 million from a loss of $33 million in Q2 2023.

Despite these achievements, Rocket Companies faces challenges such as fluctuating interest rates and market conditions that could impact its mortgage origination and servicing businesses. The company's ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial for sustaining its growth trajectory.

Financial Achievements

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Closed loan origination volume increased by 10.4% year-over-year to $24.7 billion.
  • Gain on sale margin improved to 2.99%, up from 2.67% in Q2 2023.
  • Total liquidity stood at $8.6 billion, including $1.3 billion in cash and $3.4 billion in undrawn lines of credit.
  • Servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance reached $534.6 billion, generating approximately $1.4 billion in annualized servicing fee income.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue, Net $1.3 billion $1.236 billion
GAAP Net Income $178 million $139 million
Adjusted Revenue $1.2 billion $1.002 billion
Adjusted Net Income $121 million -$33 million
Adjusted EBITDA $225 million $18 million

Analysis and Commentary

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust financial performance, driven by strategic improvements in processes, marketing, and technology. The company's ability to grow its purchase market share and enhance profitability highlights its resilience and adaptability in a competitive market.

Our team achieved impressive results in Q2. We, again, grew our purchase market share year-over-year by making continuous improvements across our processes, teams, marketing, and technology. We also delivered year-over-year top-line growth for the fourth straight quarter and expanded profitability for the fifth quarter in a row," said Varun Krishna, CEO and Director of Rocket Companies.

Conclusion

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT, Financial) has exceeded analyst estimates for Q2 2024, showcasing strong revenue growth and profitability. The company's strategic initiatives and technological advancements have positioned it well for continued success in the mortgage industry. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how Rocket Companies navigates future market challenges and sustains its growth momentum.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rocket Companies Inc for further details.

