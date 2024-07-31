On July 31, 2024, Richard Kassar, a Director at World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 77,087 shares of World Kinect Corp.

World Kinect Corp is engaged in providing energy management solutions and sustainability services worldwide. The company helps other businesses manage energy procurement, supply, and sustainability efforts to improve their energy efficiency and environmental impact.

The shares were sold at a price of $28.22, valuing the transaction at approximately $282,200. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at World Kinect Corp, but there have been 5 insider sells, indicating a possible trend among company insiders.

The stock's market cap stands at approximately $1.63 billion as of the last trading session. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 12.19, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 11.72.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for World Kinect Corp is $25.18 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data to consider in their investment decisions regarding World Kinect Corp.

