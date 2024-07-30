Q1 2025 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Chetan Wani - Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Head Investor Relations
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the STL Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Chetan Wani, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations at STL. Today, we are joined by Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO Optical Networking business, STL; and Tushar Shroff; Group CFO, STL to walk us through the Q1 FY25 results and to answer any questions that you may have. (Operator Instructions) You can also download a copy of the presentation from our website that is www.stl.tech. You may please note that this call is being recorded.
Before we proceed with this call, I would like to add that some elements of today's presentation may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the risk pertaining to the business. The safe harbor clause indicated in the presentation also applies to this conference call. I now hand over the call to Ankit Agarwal for opening remarks. Over to you, Ankit.
Ankit Agarwal - Sterlite Technologies
