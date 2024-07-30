Q1 2025 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Chetan Wani - Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Head Investor Relations



Today, we are joined by Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO Optical Networking business, STL; and Tushar Shroff; Group CFO, STL to walk us through the Q1 FY25 results and to answer any questions that you may have.



Before we proceed with this call, I would like to add that some elements of today's presentation may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the risk pertaining to the business. The safe harbor clause indicated in the presentation also applies to this conference call. I now hand over the call to Ankit Agarwal for opening remarks. Over to you, Ankit.



Ankit Agarwal - Sterlite Technologies