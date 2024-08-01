Q2 2024 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Good morning. We will begin SK Innovation's earnings conference call. Good morning. I am [Chung Soo Yong], PL of IR comm at SK Innovation. Thank you for joining the company's second-quarter-2024 earnings presentation.



I have with me SK Innovation's CFO, Kim Jin Won; and Lee Woo-Hyun, Head of IR and the management team from the subsidiary companies. We were first half, CFO, Kim Jin Won to run through the company-wide business results for the quarter, followed by business highlights each presented by respective members of the management team. We will also talk about recently announced merger plan between SK Innovation and SK E&S, expected outcomes and synergies, after which, we will entertain your questions. Please note that the earnings we're presenting today have yet to receive an audit, and thus, are subject to change upon the independent auditor's review.



With that, I will invite CFO, Kim Jin Won, to run through the second quarter earnings.



Jin Won Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



Yes. Good morning. I'm Kim Jin Won,