Aug 01, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Jean Pierre Mustier - Atos SE - Chairman & CEO



Good morning to everybody. Thank you for joining us to discuss our half year 2024 result on the call today and will be I can tell you that our June do our group CO. as well as project costs, where do we pay our group CFO.



Before we start, I just want to draw your attention to the customary disclaimer that you find on the slide now for the agenda. And I will share some key messages related to our first half 2024. Then Carlo will cover in more details our performance by lines of business and region. And then Jean-Francois will go over our financial statement for the half year. And then I will come back with closing remarks and we will take your questions.



As far as some of the highlights of the semester are concerned. First, the opening of the accelerated safeguard proceedings by the commercial court last week marks another important step in i2's financial restructuring process. In three words, Aptose is safe. We now have an agreement with our financial creditors that secures the financing for the short and long term and provides ample