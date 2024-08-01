Half Year 2024 Worldline SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Gilles Grapinet - Worldline SA - Chief Executive Officer



Gentlemen, good morning. Thank you for attending today's Worldline con call on our first semester 2024 results. As usual, I'm with Marc-Henri Desportes, our Deputy CEO, and Gregory Lambertie, our group CFO.



This morning, we have issued our earnings press release announcing a good H1 performance despite a visible domestic consumption slowdown in many core EU markets of the group during Q2 after a more positive Q1.



Briefly, our first semester revenue increased by 2.1%, of which 6.2% underlying growth at merchant services, our adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR414 million, broadly stable compared to 2023 as anticipated, and free cash flow was EUR82 million, i.e. 16% cash conversion of adjusted EBITDA.



In that still volatile macro context, we have set three very clear priorities for the management and the group for 2024. The focus on our 2024 road map execution on our group transformation, the focus on reinforcing our structural growth potential, and the focus on the strict management of our costs and free cash flow generation.