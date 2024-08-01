Q2 2024 Daimler Truck Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Christian Herrmann - Daimler Truck Holding AG - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and M&A



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Christian Herrmann speaking. On behalf of Daimler Truck, I'd like to welcome you on both telephone and the Internet to our Q2 results global conference call. We are very happy to have with us today Martin Daum, our CEO; and Eva Scherer, our CFO. Martin and Eva will begin with an introduction directly followed by a Q&A session.



The respective presentation can be found on the Daimler Truck's IR website. On our request, this conference will be recorded. The replay of the conference call will also be available as an on-demand audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Daimler Truck website.



I would like to remind you that this telephone conference is governed by the Safe Harbor wording you'll find in our published results documents. Please note our presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If