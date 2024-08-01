Q1 2025 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '25 Results Conference Call of The Phoenix Mills Limited.



(Operator Instructions)



Management of the company is being represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director; Mr. Kailash Gupta, Group CFO; and Mr. Varun Parwal, Group President, Strategy, Audit and Head, Corporate Finance.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shishir Shrivastava. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shishir Shrivastava - Phoenix Mills - Managing Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My colleagues and I take pleasure in welcoming to you all to discuss the operating and financial performance for Q1 FY '25. I will now take you through the key highlights of the results with reference to the relevant slides of the results presentation. Slide 3 gives a brief financial overview. Consolidated income from operations for the quarter grew by 12% year-on-year to INR 904 crores.

