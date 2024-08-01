Half Year 2024 MTU Aero Engines AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Franz - MTU Aero Engines AG - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call for MTU's H1 2024 results. As usual, we start with a review and some key messages presented by Lars. Peter will start with the financial overview and a more detailed look into our OEM and MRO segments.



After that, Lars takes over and walks you through the guidance for 2024. This will then end the presentation, and we will open the call for questions. Let me now hand over to Lars for the review.



Lars Wagner - MTU Aero Engines AG - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



All right. Thank you, Thomas. And also, welcome from my side. Good morning, everyone. Good that you are on board.



Let me start with the regular view on the market environment. Worldwide passenger traffic continued its path and grew 9.1% in June. Within that, domestic traffic grew 4.3%, while international traffic rose 12.3% in total, with double-digit growth in most regions. Strong ticket sales and consistently high load