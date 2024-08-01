Half Year 2024 Smith & Nephew PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Deepak Nath - Smith & Nephew PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Smith & Nephew second-quarter and half-year results presentation. I'm Deepak Nath, I'm the Chief Executive Officer; and joining me is Chief Financial Officer, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio).



I'm pleased to report a solid set of numbers that represents a good step towards our full year guidance and further progress on our strategy to transform Smith & Nephew. On revenue, we delivered the acceleration that we expected with 5.6% growth in the quarter. The Sports Medicine business continued its good momentum across categories and regions. Advanced Wound Management will return to growth with a better quarter in both bioactives and in AWC.



In Orthopedics, all of Trauma & Extremities,