Half Year 2024 SES SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Richard Whiteing - SES SA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining this analyst and investor call for the H1 2024 results. The presentation was uploaded along with the press release to the Investors section at ses.com, if you don't already have it. As always, please note the disclaimer on Page 2. The agenda as for today is outlined on Page 3.



In a moment, Adel Al-Saleh, our CEO, will present the main business highlights, followed by Sandeep Jalan, CFO to cover the financials in more detail. After some closing remarks from Adel, we will take your