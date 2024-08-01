Q2 2024 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi first half's 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paolo Bertoluzzo, of Nexi. Please go ahead.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager



Thank you. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to our call for the results for the first half of 2024. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and TGM, Stefania Mantegazza, is leading our Investor Relations activities and a number of other colleagues that may help us in case we have very specific questions.



The program is very similar to the one that we had last time. So I will start by summarizing the key messages then we will deep dive on a topic that we believe is particularly relevant for next year, but most importantly for our investors and for the market.



This time, we will deep dive on our cash acceleration formula in our capital allocation strategy. Remember, last