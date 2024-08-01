Half Year 2024 Schroders PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Harrison - Schroders PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Schroders results for the first half of 2024. Thank you for joining us. I'm Peter Harrison, Group Chief Executive; and with me is Richard Oldfield, our Chief Financial Officer. As normal, I'm going to cover the business performance and strategic progress, then Richard will discuss financials, before we return back to the outlook and Q&A. Please don't forget to raise your hand on Zoom, if you've got any questions. I'll cover those off at the end of the presentation. So let's begin.



Our performance in the first half has been a real validation of our strategy, pivoting to those areas of fast flowing water that I previously talked about. We're seeing more and more opportunities to collaborate across the business, and that means we're now seeing the benefits of having a diverse set of public and private market capabilities all under one roof.



To run through the highlights, assets under management up, set to a new high of GBP773.7 billion. Wealth Management, again