Q2 2024 Prysmian SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Massimo Battaini - Prysmian SpA - Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this second-quarter call for 2024. We move directly to the key KPIs for the first half.



You see a stronger performance in EBITDA, EUR870 million EBITDA with a great progression between quarter one, where we had some gap over quarter one '23. While in quarter two, as you see on the right chart, right-hand side chart of the table, a great increase over the same quarter two of 2023. And driven, as you say, by the strong performance in transmission, as you see from the color code in the bar chart, a stronger leap improvement in transmission and also in power grid, while electrification and digital solutions have performed slightly better than the expectation, overall, delivering this upside over last year.



We consolidated the 11.1% EBITDA margin for the whole company as a first half EBITDA margin and a stronger free cash flow last 12 months at almost EUR900 million. We continue to remain very focused on the CO2 emission, confirming a 36% achievement in Scope 1