Q2 2024 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:15AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



So ladies and gentlemen, welcome back again, Oliver Zipse and myself and Walter Mertl also in the room. So we can start with our Q&A sessions. The operator will first, give you some technical instructions.



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) George Galliers, Goldman Sachs.- GOldman Sach Group, Inc. - AnalystYes, good morning and thank you for taking my question. On the question I had was with respect to pricing developments as we go into the second half, please, could you give us an update in terms of what you are seeing in the markets on geographically with respect to pricing and how did these compare to your assessment of the market at the end of the first quarter? Thank you.Thank you very much, George. Your question will be answered by Walter.- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Member of Management Board of FinanceGood morning, George. Many