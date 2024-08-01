Half Year 2024 Serco Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Irwin

Serco Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Nigel Crossley

Serco Group PLC - Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Brockton

Deutsche Numis - Analyst

* Christopher Bamberry

Peel Hunt Ltd - Analyst

* Sylvia Barker

JPMorgan Chase & Co - Analyst

* James Rose

Barclays Bank PLC - Analyst

* Arthur Truslove

Citigroup Inc - Analyst



=====================

Mark Irwin - Serco Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Well, good morning everyone. I'm Mark Irwin, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined this morning by Nigel Crossley, our Group Chief Financial Officer. Thank you to everybody here for taking the time to join us in person, as well as those who have joined us via the live