Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mark Irwin
Serco Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Nigel Crossley
Serco Group PLC - Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* David Brockton
Deutsche Numis - Analyst
* Christopher Bamberry
Peel Hunt Ltd - Analyst
* Sylvia Barker
JPMorgan Chase & Co - Analyst
* James Rose
Barclays Bank PLC - Analyst
* Arthur Truslove
Citigroup Inc - Analyst
=====================
Mark Irwin - Serco Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Well, good morning everyone. I'm Mark Irwin, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined this morning by Nigel Crossley, our Group Chief Financial Officer. Thank you to everybody here for taking the time to join us in person, as well as those who have joined us via the live
Half Year 2024 Serco Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...