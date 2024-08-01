Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
David Schwimmer - London Stock Exchange Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to our first half 2024 results. I'm joined by Michel-Alain Proch, or MAP, our CFO, and by Peregrine Riviere, Head of Investor Relations.
LSEG had a strong first half. Revenues were up 7.6%, and we made good progress in the commercial and strategic transformation of our business. Our first half growth was broad-based with positive contributions from every business line. We're bringing stronger offerings to the market, driven by a high pace of innovation and consistent customer focus.
We're driving regular displacements with Workspace, and the recent deal with Dow Jones expands our leadership in news. Our partnership with Microsoft is progressing well, delivering wider availability of the first products by year end.
We're delivering this performance with a clear and critical focus on efficiency and discipline, driving a 50 basis point improvement in H1 margins. We are committed to further margin expansion over the next few years.
Cash flow growth was
Half Year 2024 London Stock Exchange Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
