Half Year 2024 Arkema SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Thierry Le HÃ©naff - Arkema Inc - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Arkema Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. Joining me today are Marie-JosÃ© does show our CFO, and as usual, the Investor Relations team to support this conference call, we have posted a set of slides which are available on our website.



As always, I will cover the highlights of the quarter before letting Marie-JosÃ© go through the financials and at the end of the presentation will be available to answer your questions in Q2 2024 some macro environment did not see any real global recovery on the demand side remaining broadly unchanged versus the past six to nine months.



This is also confirmed by the raw materials environment, which remains sequentially fairly stable with the exception of those who were material, which saw some tightness linked to the Red Sea situation or some temporary issue at suppliers like in Texas recently after Hurricane Barry, Arkema was nevertheless able to achieve a 5% volume growth compared with last year, which was a good growth, reflecting the end of