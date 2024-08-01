Q2 2024 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan - Cellnex Telecom SA - Investor Relations Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan GaitÃ¡n, Cellnex Director of Investor Relations. And I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our H1 2014 results conference call. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Marco Patuano, and our CFO, Raimon Trias who will discuss the main highlights of the period, and then we will open the line for your questions.



(event instructions)



So without further ado, over to you, Marco.



Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano - Cellnex Telecom SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for your time today. Assume ready for vacation. So let's make the last effort.



So let me start, please or updating you on our portfolio optimization and capital allocation priorities. As you have seen this morning, we are in the middle of advanced negotiation after having received binding offers for our Austrian asset disposal processes aligned with our objectives of achieving a simpler structure, strengthening our